Mitchell

TOM MITCHELL, OM/PD for CUMULUS Top 40 WNTQ (93Q)/SYRACUSE has exited the station.

In a post on FACEBOOK, MITCHELL wrote, "After 26 years, August 31 was my last day as Operations Manager of CUMULUS MEDIA SYRACUSE. It's an amicable departure, and now I look forward to any discussions of future opportunities that fit what I have to offer. It has been my privilege and pleasure to work with a team of talented, hard-working professionals who will enjoy continued success. (In the Spring NIELSEN quarterly, 93Q is #1 total audience across the board!) Because of the terrific people I have come to know in this industry, I have enjoyed every minute of my 45 years in radio. Here's to the next adventure..."

No replacement has been named.

Reach TOM at audiomediatom@gmail.com





« see more Net News