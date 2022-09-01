Expanding International Reach

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) is expanding its international reach in territories around the globe with visits to AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND and CANADA.

CMA kicks off this month with visits to AUSTRALIA and NEW ZEALAND, curating events with NASHVILLE-based Country artists KANE BROWN and SHY CARTER, plus Australian artist MELANIE DYER. While in AUSTRALIA, CMA has partnered with performing rights organization APRA AMCOS for SONGHUBS COUNTRY, a four-day songwriting camp taking place from TODAY through SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 4th.

Following SONGHUBS COUNTRY, CMA will also have a presence at BIGSOUND, AUSTRALIA’s leading music industry conference, on WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7th, where CMA VP/International Relations and Development MILLY OLYKAN will be the keynote speaker. While in AUSTRALIA, CMA will also host a NASHVILLE-style songwriters round at BIGSOUND featuring CARTER with local artists JAMES JOHNSTON, FANNY LUMSDEN and LOREN RYAN.

In NEW ZEALAND, CMA will partner with SONY MUSIC NEW ZEALAND and FRONTIER TOURING to host a pre-show reception with BROWN on SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25th, leading into his performance at SPARK ARENA in AUCKLAND. This marks BROWN’s first performance in NEW ZEALAND, and NEW ZEALAND’s first major Country Music event since 2016.

CMA will also have a presence in CANADA for the CCMA COUNTRY MUSIC WEEK CONFERENCE AND FESTIVAL, set for, THURSDAY through MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 8-12, and the CANADIAN COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS on SEPTEMBER 11th in CALGARY.

OLYKAN said, “Undertaking new initiatives in AUSTRALIA, and for the first time in NEW ZEALAND, is all the more special now that borders are open and our live business can resume again. We have an incredible network in these markets, and we’re excited to be forging the many new relationships we’ve gathered over ZOOM these last two years. CMA is grateful that the various broadcasters we have around the world have continued to carry CMA’s three network shows, giving Country music artists mainstream exposure in multiple international territories.”

