BENZTOWN Country radio show prep service AMERICOUNTRY has partnered with longtime NASHVILLE-based Country radio host and correspondent BECCA WALLS to provide Country artist audio for AMERICOUNTRY affiliates. The new AMERICOUNTRY content from WALLS includes fresh audio featuring Country stars and up-and-coming artists from backstage, award shows, and one-on-one interviews, as well as topical audio and more.

WALLS is a syndicated Country radio host and on-air correspondent who previously spent 16 years on-air at CUMULUS' Country WKDF/NASHVILLE. Since 2016, she has worked for NASHVILLE’s BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP as Mgr./Content and in-house artist interviewer for BIG MACHINE RADIO and the BMLG WEEKLY PREP. WALLS also provides NASHVILLE news reports daily for OCEANIC TRADEWINDS' syndicated radio show BUD AND BROADWAY.

AMERICOUNTRY co-founder and Producer JASON HILLERY said, "BECCA's access to the Country music world is incredible. Working with BECCA on anything ... literally, anything, is a home run! Having her on our content team at AMERICOUNTRY is something we're truly grateful for."

For more information on AMERICOUNTRY click here, or contact MASA PATTERSON at mp@benztown.com and at (818) 842-4600.





