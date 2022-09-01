L-R: Jen Hubbard, Courtney Allen, Matt Turner, Abram Dean, Brad Kennard, Ashley Nite

CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING has signed a new deal with NASHVILLE-based Country and Pop songwriter ABRAM DEAN. The global publishing agreement will cover DEAN’s future works.

The RICHMOND, VA native moved to NASHVILLE in 2015, and his recent songwriting credits include MARYNN TAYLOR’s debut EP, SLOW DANCE IN HEADLIGHTS (2022), GREYLAN JAMES’ ANYTHING COLD (2022), DYLAN MARLOWE’s “Where I Come From Coming Out” (2021), AMANDA JORDAN’s PRETTY GIRL (2021), and more.

CONCORD Sr. Dir./A&R, NASHVILLE MATT TURNER said, “From the first couple of meetings with ABRAM, it was evident to me that he’s not going to settle for average. His drive, his country upbringing, his Pop melody sensibilities, and his amazing voice, combined with the fact that he’s just a great guy really set him up to be one of NASHVILLE’s next big hit makers. ABRAM is an amazing new addition to the CONCORD roster, and I couldn’t be more excited to work with him.”

DEAN said, “I feel like I’ve found that ‘home’ that everyone is searching for in this crazy industry. I couldn’t be more excited to work with MATT TURNER and the rest of the CONCORD team.”

