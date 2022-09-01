Debuts September 7th

IHEARTMEDIA and FOX SPORTS RADIO will launch "UNBREAKABLE WITH JAY GLAZER: A MENTAL HEALTH PODCAST" on SEPTEMBER 7th. The podcast is described as an extension of GLAZER's book UNBREAKABLE, where the FOX NFL Insider shares his personal mental health journey and his advice on how to “live in the gray," his term for living with anxiety, depression and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The show will debut with GLASER interviewing LOS ANGELES RAMS Head Coach SEAN MCVAY.

GLAZER said, “For years, I’ve lived ‘the gray’ -- my everyday battle with depression, anxiety and ADHD. We all talk about mental health, but who describes it? My goal with this podcast is to have that conversation together and give mental health ‘words.’ Come take a journey with me as we try to lift ourselves up together, walk the walk, through the gray, and go hunt the blue together.”

