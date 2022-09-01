Rock The Vote

TENACIOUS D, comprised of JACK BLACK and KYLE GASS, will perform a once in a lifetime live stream show to benefit ROCK THE VOTE. The show will take place SEPTEMBER 11th at the MANN MUSIC CENTER in PHILADELPHIA. This live streamed show is the second time TENACIOUS D have teamed up with ROCK THE VOTE and the mission to save democracy.

Tickets for the show are on sale now, and livestream passes can be purchased in both 4K or HD formats. Purchasers can watch live or on-demand, and all passes include 48 hours of unlimited on-demand replay. The stream is also available worldwide. 100% of the net proceeds from the live stream will go towards voter registration, education, and rights via ROCK THE VOTE.

TENACIOUS D will be playing select shows throughout the U.S. this year. Click here to see schedule and buy tickets.

