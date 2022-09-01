Closing

EMMIS RADIO LICENSE, LLC has closed on the sale of AC WYXB (B105.7)/INDIANAPOLIS, Country WLHK (97.1 HANK-FM)/SHELBYVILLE-INDIANAPOLIS, News-Talk WIBC/INDIANAPOLIS, and Sports W228CX-W298BB (THE FAN 93.5FM AND 107.5FM)/INDIANAPOLIS to RADIO ONE OF INDIANA, LP and RADIO ONE OF INDIANA, LLC for $25 million. Also, RADIO ONE OF INDIANA, LLC has closed on the sale of Hip Hop WHHH (HOT 96.3)/INDIANAPOLIS to BIBLE BROADCASTING NETWORK, INC. for $3.2 million. WHHH's format and calls have moved to the signal of RADIO ONE's WNOW-F (RADIONOW 100.9) as HOT 100.9, while the former WHHH facility is taking WYHX calls.

In other filings with the FCC, DREAM AHEAD THE EMPOWERMENT INITIATIVE is transferring low power KLDI-LP/LODI, CA to UNITED WOMEN OF SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY for no consideration.

NEWCOMB BROADCASTING CORP. has closed on the sale of Regional Mexican WFAX-A-W264DB (LA PANTERA)/FALLS CHURCH, VA to COSTA MEDIA BOSTON LLC for $800,000.

COLUMBIA FM, INC. has closed on the sale of W234BH/WEST HAZELTON, PA and COLUMBIA BROADCASTING COMPANY has closed on the sale of Classic Hits WHLM-A-W282CO/BLOOMSBURG, PA, W288CF/DANVILLE, PA, and WBWX-A-W242CY/BERWICK, PA to SOUTHERN BELLE, LLC/SEVEN MOUNTAINS MEDIA, LLC for $450,000.

KEVIN M. FITZGERALD has closed on the sale of W269CF/SCRANTON, PA to SOUTHERN BELLE, LLC/SEVEN MOUNTAINS MEDIA for $150,000

BIRACH BROADCASTING CORPORATION has closed on the sale of Spanish Religion KTUV-A-K260DT/LITTLE ROCK to CRAIN MEDIA GROUP, LLC for $300,000.

OLIVET NAZARENE UNIVERSITY has closed on the swap of Religion WSSZ/KOKOMO, IN plus $128,000 to THE POWER FOUNDATION for Religion WEGN (THE LIFE FM)/KANKAKEE, IL and $10.

JJIE CORPORATION has closed on the sale of Religion KSRR-A/PROVO, UT, Classic Hits KQMB (UTAH'S GOAT 96.7)/LEVAN, UT, and K244DH/SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT to SANPETE COUNTY BROADCASTING CO. for $170,000.

« see more Net News