Time To Apply Or Renew

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) has opened its membership application and renewal period.

Accepted and active ACM members gain the right to vote for the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS. Other benefits of membership include early access to tickets for ACM events, discounts on industry partner events, industry data insights, monthly educational and networking events and more. The deadline to apply is FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14th, at 7p (CT) for members to be eligible to vote during the 2022 Awards cycle.

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC has furthered its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) by inviting members to keep diversity top of mind when referring potential new members. The ACADEMY’s DEI mission statement reads, “The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC is relentlessly committed to creating a more inclusive environment for underrepresented groups in the country music industry, from the boardroom to the stage.”

To apply online for a membership with the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC, or to renew your current membership, click here.

