Bloodworth (Photo: LinkedIn)

iHEARTMEDIA/MOBILE, BILOXI, and PENSACOLA Market Pres. RONNIE BLOODWORTH has been promoted to Area Pres. for the MIDSOUTH region (ALABAMA, MISSISSIPPI, and MEMPHIS). BLOODWORTH joined the company in 1998 and served as DOS in MOBILE for 15 years prior to his more recent position.

He will continue to report to iHEARTMEDIA MULTIPLATFORM GROUP Division Pres. SHOSH ABROMOVICH, adding oversight of the BIRMINGHAM, GADSDEN, HUNTSVILLE, MONTGOMERY, and TUSCALOOSA markets to his prior oversight of BILOXI, HATTIESBURG, JACKSON, LAUREL, MEMPHIS, MOBILE, PENSACOLA, and TUPELO. He now oversees more than 58 stations.

“This is a very exciting announcement to bring these markets together; the alignment of these outstanding leaders, talent, teammates and communities are set up to truly flourish,” said ABROMOVICH. “RONNIE’s culture-first attitude, drive for success and high bar he sets for himself and his team will take this newly combined area to all new levels of achievement and opportunity.”

"Helping people identify their strengths, find their motivation and then achieve their goals is something I have enjoyed from day one," said BLOODWORTH. "Helping our teams in MOBILE, PENSACOLA, MEMPHIS and MISSISSIPPI find their stride and excel is something I take pride in. We strive to be the best in the business and enjoy what we do and where we do it. I look forward to having the high-quality and high performing teams across the state of ALABAMA join us as I move into this new role."

« see more Net News