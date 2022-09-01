Winners Named

iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO has announced the ten winners of the “Brilliantly Black Business Awards,” granted in partnership with the CHICAGO URBAN LEAGUE and supporting Black-owned businesses. A ceremony honoring the winners will be held next THURSDAY (9/8) at the stations' studios. The winners are BARBARA BATES FASHIONS, INC.; EPIC MORTGAGE, INC.; FUNKYTOWN BREWERY; MS. P’S GFREE, INC.; NEXT MAN UP; NO BABY MAMA APPAREL & ACCESSORIES; OPULENCE GALLERY; PREMIER HEALTH NETWORK, LLC; WINDOW MAESTROS; and XOXOXO COSMETICS, each of whom will receive $100,000 worth of in-kind media marketing from the iHEART stations and a small business development cohort from the CHICAGO URBAN LEAGUE.

“iHEARTMEDIA CHICAGO created the first of its kind, ‘Brilliantly Black’ community resource initiative,” said iHEARTMEDIA CHICAGO Pres. MATT SCARANO. “We are proud to expand the initiative and award 10 local Black-owned businesses a combined total of $1 million in marketing and advertising to further promote their products and services, while elevating economic growth for their businesses. The CHICAGO URBAN LEAGUE shares our mission and stepped up to provide small business master-level education training for the award winners as well.”

“The CHICAGO URBAN LEAGUE has a longstanding commitment to supporting the growth and success of Black-owned businesses,” said CHICAGO URBAN LEAGUE Pres./CEO KAREN FREEMAN-WILSON. “Thriving businesses that create jobs and support families are a critical component to achieving economic equity for our communities, and we are proud to partner with iHEARTMEDIA CHICAGO to celebrate and support the success of Black entrepreneurs.”

Stations in the cluster are Hip Hop & R&B WGCI, R&B WVAZ (V103), Gospel WGRB-A (INSPIRATION 1390), AC WLIT (93.9 LITE FM), Rock WCHI (ROCK 95 FIVE), Top 40 WKSC (103.5 KISS FM), and News WMFN-A (BIN 640 AM).

« see more Net News