Vogel (Photo: MV2 Entertainment)

NASHVILLE-based MV2 ENTERTAINMENT has signed singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist GRANT VOGEL to an exclusive publishing deal. The MEMPHIS native's credits include writing and producing songs for BRETT YOUNG, DAVID NAIL, TENILLE ARTS, STEVE MOAKLER, MADELINE MERLO, LEVI HUMMON and DYLAN ROCKOFF, as well as penning a Top 10 at Canadian Country radio for WASHBOARD UNION.

VOGEL most recently penned and produced NAIL’s current single, “Sunset Carousel,” and is currently at work with NAIL on his upcoming project, as well as several others.

MV2 ENTERTAINMENT Creative Dir. NICOLE SHERRILL said, "From the moment I met GRANT, he blew me away. From his incredible tracks, fantastic resume, and his unmatched work ethic, I knew he was the perfect addition to our MV2 family. I am so excited to be along for the ride as GRANT grows into one of the town's top writers/producers!"

VOGEL added, “I’m incredibly excited to be joining such a great team of people at MV2. I’m really looking forward to growing in my career with them.”

