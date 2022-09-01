Perdue

RISER HOUSE ENTERTAINMENT has promoted BRANDON PERDUE to SVP/A&R and Publishing. In his four years with the NASHVILLE-based company, PERDUE has developed songwriters DALLAS WILSON and MICHAEL WHITWORTH, and been heavily involved in MITCHELL TENPENNY’s career for the past few years. He also oversaw the production of DILLON CARMICHAEL’s latest album, "Son of A," working with producers JON PARDI, DANN HUFF, RYAN GORE and PHIL O’DONNELL.

RISER HOUSE founder/CEO JENNIFER JOHNSON said, "BRANDON has proven himself a key leader in our company with his ability to manage artists and songwriters, helping them to achieve great success. Under his helm, RISER HOUSE has seen many hits as a young, boutique label and publishing company."

JOHNSON added, "As an A&R executive, BRANDON has incredible sensibilities and knows how to help artists navigate their sound, fostering them to make artful and commercial records. He's one of the best A&R and publishing executives in our business, and I'm excited to see where he can take us as we continue to grow both our office and our roster."

PERDUE said, “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve been able to build at RISER HOUSE over the past few years. Our approach is ‘small but mighty,' and everyone on our roster currently has multiple things to be excited about because we are able to take a laser-focused approach with each creative we partner with. I can’t wait to see what the next four years hold for our current team and the new crop of talent we’ll be bringing on board over the next year.”

Reach PERDUE at brandon@riserhouse.com.

