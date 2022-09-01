Parker (Photo: Facebook)

AMBER PARKER has departed iHEARTMEDIA, where she had been SVP/Programming for its TUSCALOOSA, AL cluster since 2019. The news comes on the heels of the departure of iHEART Area SVP/Programming TOM HANRAHAN, to whom PARKER reported (NET NEWS 8/30).

Prior to TUSCALOOSA, she worked for iHEART in COLORADO SPRINGS, where she was an on-air personality for Country KCCY (Y96.9). She has also served as PD for Rhythmic Top 40 KIBT (96.1 THE BEAT)/COLORADO SPRINGS, and was night host at Country KXBG (BIG 97.9)/FT. COLLINS, CO.

The TUSCALOOSA cluster includes Country WTXT (where she also previously hosted middays), Top 40 WZBQ, News/Talk WRTR (TALKRADIO 105.9), and AC WACT (96.9 MY FM).

Reach PARKER here.

