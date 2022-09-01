Church

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/FLINT, MI Dir./Content-Operations Mgr. CLAY CHURCH has been named OM at ALPHA MEDIA/DAYTON and CANTON, OH. CHURCH, who spent the last 20 years at the FLINT stations, will oversee operations at Top 40/Rhythmic WDHT (HOT 102.9), R&B WROU, Adult Hits WGTZ (92.9 JACK FM), Classic Country WCLI (101.5 HANK FM) and Sports WING-A (ESPN WING 1410 AM)/DAYTON, and Hot AC WHBC-F (MIX 94.1) and News-Talk WHBC-A/CANTON.

He succeeds BO MATTHEWS, now Programming & Operations Dir. for ALPHA's SAN JOSE, CA cluster (NET NEWS 5/23).

SVP/Market Mgr. BRETT BESHORE said, “After a lengthy, nationwide search, we found the best possible candidate to lead our successful teams in DAYTON and CANTON, and CLAY brings all of ALPHA’s core values to the market. He knows how to lead a team, build strong brands, and execute digital strategies to grow our ratings and revenue. We’re excited to welcome him aboard.”

CHURCH said, "I'm very excited to take the next step in my career with ALPHA MEDIA and the incredible people in DAYTON and CANTON. The great stations in both markets are a direct reflection of the talent inside the buildings. I hope to add my skill set to the outstanding teams already in place."

