AUDACY's Country KKWF (100.7 THE WOLF)/SEATTLE has added GABE MERCER to THE MORNING WOLFPACK WITH MATT MCALLISTER. She joins the show on SEPTEMBER 6th. MERCER will maintain her role as the station’s midday host. She is also heard on sister Country station KMLE/PHOENIX in the same time slot.

MERCER is originally from WENATCHEE, WA, and most recently hosted various positions for AUDACY PHOENIX radio stations KMLE, Classic Hits KOOL, and Top 40 KALV (LIVE 101.5).

SEATTLE SVP/Market Mgr. JACK HUTCHISON, said, “We are excited to welcome GABE MERCER to THE MORNING WOLFPACK team. This WASHINGTON native is one of AUDACY's rising stars, and our listeners are going to love her contributions to the show.”

MERCER added, “It’s a dream come true to be joining THE MORNING WOLFPACK in SEATTLE. I cannot wait to connect with all of my fellow Northwest Country music fans. THE WOLF is a legendary station, and I can’t wait to get started!”

