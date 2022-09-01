Coming To WJQM

MID-WEST FAMILY Top 40/Rhythmic WJQM (93.1 JAMZ)/MADISON adds PREMIERE NETWORKS' THE BREAKFAST CLUB for mornings, weekdays from 5:30 - 10a. WJQM will also air WEEKENDS WITH THE BREAKFAST CLUB on SATURDAY mornings.

THE BREAKFAST CLUB succeeds KRISTA & THE MORNING RUSH as KRISTA shifts over to AC sister station WMGN (MAGIC 98) for middays. KRISTA is also hosting a series of lifestyle podcasts for MAGIC 98, including "MOM SQUAD" and "ON THE FLY".

Members of the RADIO HALL OF FAME, THE BREAKFAST CLUB features CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD, DJ ENVY, and ANGELA YEE and debuts on WJQM on SEPTEMBER 14.

MID-WEST FAMILY/MADISON VP/Brands And Content RANDY HAWKE commented, "There is NOTHING like this show, not here, not anywhere. We are extremely proud to become part of their amazing story by starting a new chapter in MADISON, WI. Shows like this should be on in every city in AMERICA and MADISON radio is better now because ‘THE BREAKFAST CLUB’ is on here."

« see more Net News