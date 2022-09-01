Closed on 9/1

OLIVET MEDIA GROUP Spanish Christian BRILLA.FM NETWORK closed (NET NEWS 9/1) on the purchase of THE POWER FOUNDATION Southern Gospel WEGN (88.7 THE LIFE FM)/KANKAKEE, IL. The purchase was fully funded by donations from sister station Contemporary Christian WONU/CHICAGO (SHINE.FM NETWORK) listeners.



WEGN will be the new flagship station of the BRILLA.FM Spanish Network, which plays all Spanish Christian music with a mixture of worship and pop, along with Latin music styles such as Tejano, salsa, reggaetón and merengue, among others.



OLIVET MEDIA GROUP media ministry director, BRIAN MCINTYRE, served as a media missionary in SOUTH AMERICA before returning to Olivet in 2011, and is very passionate about expanding the reach of Christian radio. MCINTYRE shared, “During my first year at OLIVET, more than a dozen bilingual high school students who were interested in radio visited OLIVET through the Office of Admissions. Obviously, GOD was telling us to create not only a dynamic media ministry, but a place for Spanish students to learn in their heart language how to create great radio.”



In 2013, BRILLA.FM began on sister station Contemporary Christian WONU-HD2/CHICAGO.

« see more Net News