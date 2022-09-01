Jacksonville, FL

iHEARTMEDIA/JACKSONVILLE will hold the seventh annual “LAW OFFICES OF RON SHOLES SISTA STRUT BREAST CANCER 3K WALK" at the RIVERFRONT PLAZA on SATURDAY OCTOBER 1st at 8a (ET).

The purpose is to raise awareness of breast cancer screenings and provide information on community resources to help fight the disease.

Hip Hop N' R&B WJBT (93.3 THE BEAT) and R&B WSOL (V101.5) will promote the event on-air and guide listeners to breast cancer prevention resources. The event will raise money for SISTERS NETWORK JACKSONVILLE, a local breast cancer charity.

Participants can register as an individual or as a team. All participants will receive the official SISTA STRUT shirt and those that sign up as a team member will also receive a SISTA STRUT backpack & have their team photo taken. The pictures will be posted on the stations’ websites.

For more information and to register, check here.

