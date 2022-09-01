Alex

Radio and TV personality SAM ALEX is set to host The SOCIETY OF LEADERS IN DEVELOPMENT's (SOLID) 25TH Anniversary Gala. The event will be held THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 22nd at 7p (CT) at MARATHON MUSIC WORKS in NASHVILLE.

Gala tickets include open bar, multiple food stations and hors d’oeuvres, live music, candle pouring and screen printing activations, photo booth and more. Click here to purchase.

SOLID is a music industry organization of developing music business professionals dedicated to improving the future success of the music industry. Members of SOLID come from all areas of the music business community, contributing to the diversity, productivity and integrity of the group.

