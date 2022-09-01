Craig Finn (Photo: Facebook)

CRAIG FINN has wrapped up the first season of his podcast, "That's How I Remember It," COUNTING CROWS' ADAM DURITZ. Co-produced and distributed by TALKHOUSE, the podcast is available on SPOTIFY and APPLE PODCASTS, among others. i

Listen to the episode here.

FINN's podcast examines the connection between memory and creativity, featuring a discussion between FINN and a creator, including musicians, authors, filmmakers, and more, revealing the different ways each creator synthesizes their remembered life experience to tell stories about themselves and the world we live in.

The popdcast premiered this spring with an in-depth conversation featuring DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS co-founder PATTERSON HOOD, ascending to #1 on APPLE PODCASTS' "Music Interviews" chart as well as the Top 5 on its “Music” chart, SPOTIFY’s Top 15 on “Music” in the U.S. and Top 20 on “Music” in the UK. FINN's guests have included BRIAN KOPPELMAN, FRED ARMISEN, EDWARD KITSIS, NICK LOWE, THE MOUNTAIN GOATS' JOHN DARNIELLE, ALLISON MOORER, METRIC's EMILY HAINES, TOM PERROTA and MAGGIE SMITH.

FINN is currently promoting the album with a worldwide run of live shows, backed by his band, THE UPTOWN CONTROLLERS. NORTH AMERICAN dates resume OCTOBER 11th at BOSTON's CRYSTAL BALLROOM and then continue through early NOVEMBER. For updates, go here.

