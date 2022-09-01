Billy Raffoul (Photo: Travis Latam / Nettwerk)

NETTWERK MUSIC GROUP has signed CANADIAN singer/songwriter /producer BILLY RAFFOUL. Based in both TORONTO and NASHVILLE, RAFFOUL's latest single, “Better,” was written and recorded with longtime creative cohorts JUSTIN ZUCCATO and MIKE CROSSEY during the pandemic. The single is available at all digital retailers today, here.

Said BILLY, “‘Better’ is about treating someone with kindness regardless of everything else. It’s a simple, familiar, and feel-good song.”

RAFFOUL made his debut in 2017 with the single “Driver.” Following the 1975 EP and "The Running Wild" EP, he released his debut full-length, "A Few More Hours At YYZ" in 2020. The single “Acoustic” generated over 60.7 million SPOTIFY streams as “Easy Tiger” surpassed 19.4 million streams. The same year, he released "International Hotel" and shared bills with KINGS OF LEON, KALEO and X AMBASSADORS, among others. RAFFOUL earned a SOCAN SONGWRITING PRIZE for the single “Western Skies.”

RAFFOUL joins NETTWERK's roster, which also includes PASSENGER, WILD RIVERS, BANNERS and HARRISON STORM, among others.

