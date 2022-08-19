New Lead

GARY BUSEY is out and WILL SASSO is now playing the lead role in AUDIO UP's musical comedy podcast "THE BALLAD OF UNCLE DRANK." The show's debut has been pushed back from AUGUST 30th to SEPTEMBER 13th to accommodate the recasting.

BUSEY is facing criminal sexual conduct charges related to his alleged behavior at a fan convention in CHERRY HILL, NJ; BUSEY denies the allegations.

