Actor RYAN PHILLIPPE will host a new podcast for WHEELHOUSE DNA on HOLLYWOOD stunt performers. The podcast, currently using the working title "THE FALL GUYS," will feature interviews with actors, producers, technicians, directors and stunt performers; the producers are shopping the show to prospective buyers.

“Stunt performers drop audiences directly into the action and the thrill of movies, yet their job is to remain invisible,” said PHILLIPPE. “These incredible, fearless people are integral to everything that brings a film to life and I’m happy that through this podcast we will be able to spotlight them for a change, and honor their artistry and sacrifices, all done in the name of creating movie magic.”

WHEELHOUSE DNA Managing Director FANNY BAUDRY said, “While the content world continues to evolve, DNA’s mission remains steadfast: to forge strategic partnerships with key talent and help foster fresh and exciting creative. RYAN is an incredibly accomplished and versatile talent with a resume covering three decades in entertainment -- this partnership helps round out DNA’s roster and our growing position as a leader in podcasting.”

