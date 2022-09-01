New Promotion

iHEARTRADIO has rolled out its WEEKND TO DIE FOR promotion featuring a grand prize of backstage access to THE WEEKND's final tour date in TORONTO and a trip to check out THE WEEKND: AFTER HOURS NIGHTMARE at UNIVERSAL's HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS in either HOLLYWOOD or ORLANDO.

iHEARTMEDIA radio stations across Top 40, Top 40/Rhythmic, Hot AC and Hip Hop And R&B, are promoting the unique experience on the air and signing up listeners to win at iHEARTMEDIA station website at iHeartRadio.com/theweeknd.





