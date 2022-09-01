Kanye West: Addicted To Porn (Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

KANYE WEST blamed his addiction to online porn for "destroying" his family, according to a report in the NEW YORK POST, citing his INSTAGRAM post.

“Don’t let KRIS make you do PLAYBOY like she made [KYLIE] and KIM do,” he wrote on INSTAGRAM, sharing a grab from an ad video VICTORIA VILLARREL, KYLIE JENNER's former assistant, had posted.

“HOLLYWOOD is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction INSTAGRAM promotes it Not gonna let it happen to NORTHY and CHICAGO,” he posted, referring to his two daughters..

The rapper's INSTAGRAM post called out his mother-in-law KRIS JENNER, as well as MARK ZUCKERBERG and CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD.

He also declared, “My kids going to DONDA / They not going to SIERRA CANYON / CHARLEMAGNE THE GOD [sic] and KRIS / get your mother–cking popcorn.”

KIM took to social media to ask her ex not to use his mom's name.

“I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end,” KRIS responded, “Y’all don’t have so so over my black children and where they go to school.”

« back to Net News