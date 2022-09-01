Alvvays: Signed To Another Management Company (Photo: Eleanor Petry)

ANOTHER MANAGEMENT COMPANY has signed TORONTO quintet ALVVAYS. The band's new album, "Blue Rev," comes out OCTOBER 7th.

Commented ANOTHER MANAGEMENT COMPANY Co-Founder RENNIE JAFFE, "I've been a gigantic fan of ALVVAYS since I first saw them at SXSW in 2015. 'Blue Rev,' their forthcoming new album, is a bold and triumphant piece of art that merges their brilliant ability to write hooks and melodies with a sonic framework that stays true to their sound but also catapults the band into another stratosphere. 2022 and 2023 are going to be big years for ALVVAYS, and I am very excited for AMC to be a part of it."

ALVVAYS'’ first two albums, 2014’s self-titled debut and 2017’s "Antisocialites," offered a blend of indie pop and shoegaze, with tracks like "Adult Diversion" and "Archie, Marry Me."

"Blue Rev," ALVVAYS' third album was co-produced by SHAWN EVERETT (ADELE, KACEY MUSGRAVES, THE KILLERS).

« see more Net News