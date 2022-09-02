Benton

GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WTLX (100.5 FM ESPN MADISON)/MADISON has signed UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN senior tackle KEEANU BENTON to a Name-Image-Likeness (NIL) deal that will have the college football player making weekly appearances on the station's 2-4p (CT) show with JIM RUTLEDGE and MATT HAMILTON. BENTON will appear on WEDNESDAYS at 2:30p (CT).

“I’m super excited for the opportunity to join ESPN MADISON this fall for my senior season,” said BENTON. “I can’t wait to talk all things WISCONSIN Football and give fans of ESPN MADISON the chance to learn more about my hobbies and interests outside of football.”

“Our ESPN MADISON team is thrilled to have KEEANU BENTON join us this football season,” said Market Mgr. TOM OLSON. “This is our very first NIL agreement, and we’re excited for the opportunity to work with someone as accomplished and as charismatic as KEEANU. This will be an exclusive opportunity for our fans to hear weekly insights from KEEANU and get to know him better as a person.”

