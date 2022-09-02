Thompson (Photo: Danny Clinch)

SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE and CAA have signed artist and film producer TYLER THOMPSON, with SONY releasing his single, “Won’t Take Long” (written by WILL HOGE) TODAY (9/2). He is best known for producing the films “BLACK SWAN,” “AMERICAN MADE,” “EVEREST,” “HACKSAW RIDGE,” “RUSH,” “BLACK MASS,” and, most recently, AARON SORKIN’S “THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7.” He is currently in production on his next movie, “THE PALE BLUE EYE” with CHRISTIAN BALE and SCOTT COOPER, due for release on NETFLIX this fall.

“Music has always been in my blood, not genetically, but there’s something burning in me that has always driven me to make it,” said THOMPSON. “It wasn't until a reckoning I had in 2020 when I decided to put the pieces in place to make it a reality.

“A lot of Country music these days is successful because it’s relatable to folks in AMERICA,” he continued. “In a world where it’s very hard to find authenticity, I wanted to create some semblance of it, first for myself, and now I hope people will also feel it on this record.”

