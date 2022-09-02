Tickets On Sale Now

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Country WQYK/TAMPA has announced the artist lineup for its 7th Annual 99.5 QYK GUITAR PULL. This year's showcase, happening on SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6th at THE MAHAFFEY THEATER in ST. PETERSBURG, will feature performances by JIMMIE ALLEN, LAINEY WILSON, NIKO MOON, ELVIE SHANE, ERNEST, PRISCILLA BLOCK, and JACKSON DEAN.

The show will feature all of the artists on the stage at one time in an acoustic setting, featuring storytelling, song performances and interactions among the artists. PD TRAVIS DAILY said, "We are excited to announce that 99.5 QYK’s GUITAR PULL is back for another incredible year. This is something we look forward to sharing with our QYK family each and every year, and this time we are bringing seven Country artists on stage together to share stories and great music.”

