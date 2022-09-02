Bones

National radio and TV personality BOBBY BONES is set to guest host TODAY WITH HODA & JENNA next week. He will co-host with HODA KOTB from TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6th through THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8th. BONES will welcome two of his favorite artists from NASHVILLE to perform on the show, THE VALORY MUSIC CO.'s TIERA KENNEDY and SONGS & DAUGHTERS' NICOLLE GALYON.

In addition to TODAY WITH HODA & JENNA, BONES can be seen on USA NETWORK every MONDAY night as the host of the adventure competition series SNAKE IN THE GRASS (NET NEWS 6/23).

BONES is the host of the nationally syndicated iHEARTRADIO program THE BOBBY BONES SHOW, which broadcasts to more than 185 Country stations across the U.S.

