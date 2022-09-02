Benson

KEN BENSON, co-founder of P1 MEDIA GROUP, is set to present at RADIO DAYS ASIA on WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7Th. The conference takes place SEPTEMBER 6-7 at the SHANGRI-LA HOTEL in KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA. Ken will be presenting Wednesday at 9a (MYT)/6p TUESDAY (PT).

BENSON will present “Mythbusters – Programming Myths that are Costing You Ratings." During the session he will bust 5 widely practiced programming techniques and tell you why they don’t deliver what you think, and we’ll share how to flip these 5 techniques to improve your ratings. Click here for more information on RADIO DAYS ASIA.

