Celebrating Americanafest

AMAZON MUSIC will release a brand-new series of AMAZON Originals for the 22nd Annual AMERICANAFEST. As part of its festival sponsorship, AMAZON MUSIC revealed the never-before-heard demo of “Crowded Table” from GRAMMY-winner—and 2022 AMERICANA AWARD nominee—NATALIE HEMBY. Also released was an AARON RAITIERE AMAZON Original song, “Ol Kentucky." Both are available now.

Originally released by all-female Country music supergroup THE HIGHWOMEN, “Crowded Table,” won the 2020 AMERICANA AWARD for Song of the Year and the 2021 GRAMMY AWARD for Best Country Song. HEMBY wrote “Crowded Table” with 2017 ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC Songwriter of the Year LORI McKENNA and her bandmate, 2021 AMERICANA Artist of the Year BRANDI CARLILE. Now, for the first time, AMAZON MUSIC presents the song's original demo.

HEMBY said, “It all starts simple. I don’t like turning in fully produced demos because they might turn out different in the studio. This was just a simple piano/vocal that showcased the song and all the harmonies. We changed some of the lyrics later.”

RAITIERE's “Ol Kentucky” was penned by GRAMMY-winning songwriter RAITIERE alongside PAT MCLAUGHLIN, and was produced by GRAMMY-nominated musician ANDERSON EAST.

RAITIERE said, "Every song is about home in some form or fashion. ‘Ol' Kentucky’ is a song about mine—and around 4.5 million other folks’, too. It was written in hopes of bringing some attention and comfort to KENTUCKIANS all over the world, and to let them know they can always go home. And thanks to AMAZON MUSIC, who is helping me bring this song to life.”

Additional AMAZON Originals will be released leading up to and throughout AMERICANAFEST, taking place in NASHVILLE from SEPTEMBER 13-17.

