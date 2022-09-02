Danny, Dusty

PAT MCAFEE's replacement in the midday slot at SIRIUSXM MAD DOG SPORTS RADIO will be "DOG DAYS WITH DUSTY DVORACEK AND DANNY KANELL," who will start in the noon-3p (ET) weekday slot on TUESDAY (9/6), reports BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA.

DVORACEK, the former OKLAHOMA and CHICAGO BEARS guard and CUMULUS Sports WWLS (THE SPORTS ANIMAL)/OKLAHOMA CITY host, and KANELL, the former FLORIDA STATE and NEW YORK GIANTS, ATLANTA FALCONS, and DENVER BRONCOS quarterback and ESPN host, will continue to host "DUSTY AND DANNY" on SIRIUSXM ESPNU as well as the new MAD DOG SPORTS RADIO show.

MCAFEE's show recently abruptly left the MAD DOG SPORTS RADIO lineup (NET NEWS 8/30). It continues on YOUTUBE and as a podcast.

