Cowboy Luau Sept. 16-17

The TWO-DAY Country music festival “COWBOY LUAU” has added UNCLE KRACKER to their headliners, which also include BRANTLEY GILBERT and BRETT YOUNG.

CEO/Founder of From THE ROOTS/POCONOS PARK JOHN M. OAKES said, “We realize that many people have had to tighten their belts, so now, there is no excuse to not ‘Get Your Good Times On’ and ‘Party in the POCONOS!’ We want music fans to come and check out POCONOS PARK. It’s a breathtaking venue and the experiences we plan on delivering will be second to none—besides all that, where can you go see a national headliner with three of your friends for less than $100?”

As previously reported (NET NEWS 7/19), “COWBOY LUAU” will be held at the new AMPHITHEATER AT POCONOS PARK near STROUDSBURG on SEPT. 16-17, with tickets starting at $49.99 (plus fees) for general admission, and a limited 4-pack of one-day Lawn Party seats for $99. You can get ticket info here.

« see more Net News