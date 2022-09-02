Fee Schedule

The FCC has issued its final table of regulatory fees for fiscal year 2022, and the COMMISSION kept the 13% increase originally proposed for the year in place, although it also agreed to exclude broadcasters from being charged for recovery of funds paid to 38 indirect full time employees (FTEs) who work on non-high cost Universal Service Fund issues and issued a Notice of Inquiry to take comments on that issue and its methodology for allocating indirect FTEs.

"We recognize," the COMMISSION wrote, "that many entities, including broadcasters, sustained economic losses during the COVID-19 pandemic. We also recognize the broadcasters do not have a subscriber base to whom they can pass through regulatory fees. However, we emphasize that we must collect the full FY 2022 appropriation and cannot exempt regulatees from regulatory fees unless they are expressly exempted under the statute.... we cannot reduce FY 2022 fees across-the-board for one category of fee payor; we cannot re-apportion the fees among categories based on, for example, relative ability to pay, and we cannot exempt regulatees based on their financial circumstances."

NAB Pres./CEO CURTIS LEGEYT responded, "NAB is very appreciative of the hard work and thoughtfulness shown by the Commissioners and their staffs to reduce the exorbitant increase broadcasters faced in the FCC's draft regulatory fees order. We are also grateful to the bipartisan coalition of lawmakers who voiced their opposition to overly burdensome regulatory fees that would jeopardize local broadcasters' ability to provide local news, emergency information and community service to millions of Americans.

"Despite these important advances, there is more work to do. We hope the Notice of Inquiry serves as a springboard to a thorough modernization of the FCC's regulatory fee methodology to ensure all parties that utilize and benefit from the COMMISSION’s work pay their fair and appropriate share. It is no longer good enough to tinker around the edges. We remain committed to working with the FCC, lawmakers and stakeholders to create a regulatory fee structure that promotes fairness, parity and consistency."

