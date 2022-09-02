Embezzlement Arrest

An accountant for WFYI PUBLIC MEDIA, operator of News-Talk WFYI and PBS affiliate WFYI-TV/INDIANAPOLIS, has been charged in U.S. DISTRICT COURT with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in an embezzlement scheme that allegedly netted her and a conspirator about $270,876.

MINDI B. MADISON of INDIANAPOLIS joined WFYI in 2018 and allegedly conspired with a non-employee to present at least 156 fake expense claims and falsified invoices in the other individual's name; the conspirator allegedly then deposited the checks and withdrew MADISON's share to give to her in cash.

MADISON will make an initial appearance in court SEPTEMBER 15th; she faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

