Former WFYI/Indianapolis Accountant Charged With Embezzlement
by Perry Michael Simon
September 2, 2022
An accountant for WFYI PUBLIC MEDIA, operator of News-Talk WFYI and PBS affiliate WFYI-TV/INDIANAPOLIS, has been charged in U.S. DISTRICT COURT with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in an embezzlement scheme that allegedly netted her and a conspirator about $270,876.
MINDI B. MADISON of INDIANAPOLIS joined WFYI in 2018 and allegedly conspired with a non-employee to present at least 156 fake expense claims and falsified invoices in the other individual's name; the conspirator allegedly then deposited the checks and withdrew MADISON's share to give to her in cash.
MADISON will make an initial appearance in court SEPTEMBER 15th; she faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.