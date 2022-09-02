Ho Ho Ho

AUDACY AC WSPA (MAGIC 98.9/GREENVILLE, SC is saying goodbye to summer with nothing but CHRISTMAS music throughout LABOR DAY WEEKEND.

SANTA’s helper, aka MAGIC OM DAVE JACKSON, told ALL ACCESS, “It’s the season that keeps on giving, even outside of its DECEMBER date, and MAGIC 98.9 is famous for embracing it every chance we get!. Through the LABOR DAY WEEKEND, we welcome a season of love and unity, and we hope our listeners share our passion for the season as we start the 'Countdown to Christmas clock' on THE CHRISTMAS STATION!”

Regular programming resumes on TUESDAY 9/6, with an eye on that countdown clock.

