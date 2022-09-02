Free Marketing Idea

Following an incident where a SOUTHWEST AIRLINES passenger AirDropped an obscene picture to others aboard his flight that forced the pilot to delay the takeoff, AUDACY Country KILT (100.3 THE BULL)/HOUSTON's "MORNING BULLPEN" team of GEORGE LINDSAY, MO LUNSFORD and ERIK SCOTT SMITH decided to see what the scope of an AirDrop could turn into. They posted a graphic of their morning show picture, and taught their listeners how to AirDrop the advertisement to folks around them.

The team asked listeners on TODAY'S (9/2) show to try an experiment using the morning show’s logo, sending listeners to the station's FACEBOOK page and asking them to download the logo and send it to strangers. They instructed on the air, “If you’re in a STARBUCKS or something, open your phone to see what other AirDrop phones are around you and start AirDropping [this graphic] to everybody,” letting listeners know, “it’s an advertisement for our morning show … this is how we’re going to do our marketing.”

Apparently their timely idea worked, as listeners called saying they were able to AirDrop en masse to strangers at random at a strip mall, a high school, a fast food drive-thru and a hospital.

SMITH of the MORNING BULLPEN told ALL ACCESS, “A trending topic turned into a marketing explosion! Some radio stations have the budget for TV commercials. Some get their faces plastered on billboards. Today, THE BULL AirDrops!”

You can listen to the clip of the MORNING BULL's "Team AirDrop" here.

