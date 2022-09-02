Ozzy At Halftime

OZZY OSBOURNE will perform at halftime of the SUPER BOWL champion LOS ANGELES RAMS' season opener vs. the BUFFALO BILLS on THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8th at SOFI STADIUM. The performance comes on the eve of the release of OZZY’s new "Patient Number 9" album, coming out SEPTEMBER 9th on EPIC RECORDS.

The game will be presented nationally on NBC, PEACOCK and UNIVERSO at 5:20p (PT)/8:20p (ET).

Fans in the stadium will experience a multi-song medley from OSBOURNE, while viewers at home will see a portion of the performance on NBC and PEACOCK during halftime.

The new album marks the first release since OZZY's critically acclaimed, worldwide, chart-topping 2020 album, "Ordinary Man." Produced once again by ANDREW WATT, the new album marks OSBOURNE’s 13th solo studio album. For the first time ever, BLACK SABBATH guitarist TOMMY IOMMI appears on an OZZY solo album, along with JEFF BECK, ERIC CLAPTON, PEARL JAM's MIKE McCREADY and longstanding collaborator, guitarist ZAKK WYLDE. For the bulk of the album, RED HOT CHILI PEPPER CHAD SMITH is on drums, while FOO FIGHTERS' late TAYLOR HAWKINS appears on three songs. Old friend and one-time OZZY band member ROBERT TRUJILLO of METALLICA plays bass on most of the album’s tracks, along with GUNS N' ROSES' DUFF McKAGAN and JANE'S ADDICTION's CHRIS CHANEY on a few songs.

« see more Net News