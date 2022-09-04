The Weeknd Bails (Photo: Lev Radin / Shutterstock.com

Just 17 minutes and three songs into his show, THE WEEKND was forced to cut short his concert, the second of two sold-out shows at L.A.'s SOFI STATDIUM SATURDAY night (9.3).



The performer was in the middle of “Can’t Feel My Face” when he lost his voice, stopped, and came back to tell the crowd: “I can’t give you the concert I want to give you. I’m going to make sure everyone’s good, gets your money back, and I’ll do a show real soon for you guys, but I wanted to come out and personally apologize and not tweet it or INSTAGRAM it. I wanted you guys to know that I can’t give you what I want to give you. I apologize. I’m so sorry.”

The rattled superstar soaked in the crowd's cheers, adding, “You know how much this kills me. I love you. Thank you so much.”

He followed by posting on TWITTER, “My voice went out during the first song and I’m devastated. Felt it go and my heart dropped.” He promised to return at a future date.





The show the night before was apparently a triumph, with songs like "Gasoline" and "Blinding Lights."

THE WEEKND tour was originally scheduled for JANUARY 2022 after postponing his 2020 tour into 2021 and then postponing again because of the pandemic.

The opening date in his hometown of TORONTO back on JULY 8th was postponed after wireless network outage. The 18-date tour ended its NORTH AMERICAN portion with SATURDAY night's show, before hitting MEXICO, SOUTH AMERICA, ASIA, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, EUROPE, AFRICA and MIDDLE EAST.

« see more Net News