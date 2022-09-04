The Cover

NIRVANA has won a lawsuit brought by SPENCER ELDEN, the naked baby on the cover of the classic 1991 album, "Nevermind," claiming it was child pornography, according to several reports, including the HUFF POST.



In LOS ANGELES on FRIDAY, U.S. District Judge FERNANDO OLGUIN ruled that ELDEN waited too long to file the suit, citing a 10-year statute of limitations. Defendants had filed a motion in DECEMBER to dismiss the legal action.

ELDEN's attorneys amended the suit in JANUARY, removing charges of child sex trafficking, listing KURT COBAIN's estate, photographer KIRK WEDDLE and several record labels, including GEFFEN.

OLGUIN wrote in his ruling ELDEN's claim was "untimely because it is undisputed he did not file his complaint within 10 years.”

The band’s attorneys also argued that ELDEN profited from the photo, having previously sold autographed copies of the cover and even recreated the photo for pay as an adult.

When ROLLING STONE first interviewed him in 2003, ELDEN admitted he was “probably gonna get some money from it.”

