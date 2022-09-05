James

CENTRICITY MUSIC artist COBY JAMES recently stepped off an airplane in PUERTO PLATA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC and left all his artist credentials behind, looking for a place to serve and a ministry to partner with. JAMES counted this trip as his first out of the country and his first real mission trip. He spent a few days on the ground learning about the work of THE CROSSOVER CUPS MISSION, which has been serving in that area for almost ten years, fighting exploitation and trafficking.



“It was incredible to serve the young people of the DOMINICAN by sharing my testimony and my music,” said JAMES. “The scenery was beautiful, but the people were beautiful as well, and it was a blessing to hear from them and to share music with them.”



“There’s a lot more to this area of the DOMINICAN than most people know,” shared CUPS MISSION Stateside Director/President JACK EASON. “Just a half mile off the gorgeous beaches, extreme poverty is the reality for most people. I was blown away by the way COBY shared with the young people here. He instantly related with them, encouraged them with his music, and even sang some worship music in Spanish, which really lit their eyes up!”



JAMES will begin sharing information about the organization at his upcoming concerts.

