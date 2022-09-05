Greg Stone (photo: Facebook)

Longtime SAN JOSE, CA Rock Radio personality GREG STONE passed away on FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2nd after a battle with cancer. He was 75. STONE hosted the Progressive Rock show "Stone Trek" for many years on the now defunct KOME/SAN JOSE and crosstown rocker KSJO/SAN JOSE, starting in the late 70s, running until the late 90s. BONNEVILLE Classic Rock KUFX (98.5 K-FOX)/SAN JOSE brought back the show for a time in the mid-2000's as well.

STONE'S daughter TASHA MORTON posted this on her FACEBOOK page: "You're never prepared to lose a parent. And one month ago, when my Dad was diagnosed with cancer, I certainly didn't expect it to be this soon. You've done more for me than you'll ever know. I'm proud to call you my Dad, and my friend. You accomplished more in your 75 years on this earth than most people do in 100. You are a true icon and a legend in the BAY AREA music scene, so much so that people would even recognize your voice up here in PLACERVILLE, CA. This is how I will always think of you: in the studio with your headphones on, sharing your vast musical knowledge with your listeners while MIKIE (STONE's son) and I ran around the studio. I am heartbroken that you are gone, but I'm glad you are no longer in pain. We all love you so much. I miss you so much already."

GREG STONE in the studio behind the mic!

