(L-r): Stefanishyna & UMG's Briegmann (Photo: Olivier Matthys / Getty Images for Universal Music Group)

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP was awarded UKRAINIAN President VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY's UKRAINE PEACE PRIZE in recognition of its support for humanitarian relief efforts in the region and music’s historic role in fostering peace.

The award was presented by the Deputy Prime Minister For EUROPEAN & EURO-ATLANTIC Integration Of UKRAINE, ms OLHA STEFANISHYNA to UMG Chairman/CEO Of CENTRAL EUROPE & DEUTSCH GRAMMOPHON FRANK BRIEGMANN during a ceremony held at UNIVERSAL MUSIC BELGIUM's BRUSSELS headquarters.

STEFANISHYNA commented, “UKRAINE is grateful to UNIVERSAL MUSIC for its ongoing support. The company was one of the first to support UKRAINE and join the sanctions against RUSSIA. UMG is the first music company in the world to receive such an award. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, UNIVERSAL MUSIC has proven that they are true friends of UKRAINE and entertainment/culture sphere shouldn’t stand aside the war.”

Added BRIEGMANN, “Throughout history, music has served as a beacon of inspiration and hope and healing – and helping to bring peace to those affected by violence. The RUSSIAN military invasion affects millions with urgent humanitarian needs – from food and water to shelter and clothing. UNIVERSAL MUISC and our employees and artists are proud to support groups that are on the ground providing life-saving, humanitarian assistance to those most vulnerable.”

UNIVERSAL MUSIC has provided financial support to a wide range of organizations providing humanitarian relief to alleviate the suffering of the UKRAINIAN people, including support for a wide range of NGOs, including WORLD CENTRAL KITCHEN, INTERNATIONAL RED CROSS, INTERNATIONAL RESCUE COMMITTEE, INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL CORPS and CARE.

• UMG EVP MICHELE ANTHONY played a central role in GLOBAL CITIZEN’s “Stand Up For UKRAINE” global social media rally in APRIL to help raise more than $10 billion dollars for refugee relief through the EU’s pledging summit;

• UMG labels DECCA CLASSICS and DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON partnered with the METROPOLITAN OPERA to release "A Concert For UKRAINE," an album recorded live at the MET, in JULY, with proceeds from the sale of the album donated to charities supporting relief efforts in UKRAINE;

• UMG artist STING re-recorded his hit song “Russians” with profits to benefit www.helpukraine.center, a volunteer storage center established by business owners to receive humanitarian and medical aid from around the world.

Other recipients of the PRIZE include a wide range of individuals and businesses – from influential policymakers to leading businesses. UMG is the first music company to be awarded the honor.

