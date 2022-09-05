-
WBWL (101.7 The Bull)/Boston Hosts Brett Eldredge At the Bull Beach House On Cape Cod
by Roy Trakin
September 6, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
iHEARTMEDIA Country WBWL (101.7 THE BULL)/BOSTON celebrated LABOR DAY weekend by hosting BULL BEACH HOUSE winner MELISSA COUNTIE of PEABODY, MA.
Less than 24 hours after she unpacked, MELISSA was greeted by singer/songwriter BRETT ELDREDGE, who dropped by to play for her and guests.
See photos of the event on INSTAGRAM and FACEBOOK.