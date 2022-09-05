Brett Eldredge Plays For Bull Beach House Winners

iHEARTMEDIA Country WBWL (101.7 THE BULL)/BOSTON celebrated LABOR DAY weekend by hosting BULL BEACH HOUSE winner MELISSA COUNTIE of PEABODY, MA.

Less than 24 hours after she unpacked, MELISSA was greeted by singer/songwriter BRETT ELDREDGE, who dropped by to play for her and guests.

See photos of the event on INSTAGRAM and FACEBOOK.

« see more Net News