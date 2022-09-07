Clockwise: Mike Doyle, Bob Doyle, Friday, Kothman (Photo: Jake White)

NASHVILLE-based publishing company MAJOR BOB MUSIC has promoted ANDY FRIDAY to Head/Creative and GRAHAM KOTHMAN to Creative Dir.. FRIDAY began working with the company, owned by BOB DOYLE & ASSOCIATES, in 2010 as Sr. Dir./New Media. He soon became part of the team behind THE BAND PERRY’s Country breakthrough. In 2017 he began his transition into the publishing company as writer manager, working with JOSH FARRO (PARAMORE) and ANGELO PETRAGLIA (KINGS OF LEON).

KOTHMAN joined BOB DOYLE & ASSOCIATES in 2019 while finishing studies at BELMONT UNIVERSITY. The lifelong Country music fan from BISHOP, CA brought graphic design and label services in-house, becoming a collaborator on all MAJOR BOB, and BOB DOYLE & ASSOCIATES efforts.

MAJOR BOB GM MIKE DOYLE said, “ANDY and GRAHAM understand our culture and our primary vision of creative dedication to the goals of our writers and artists. They distinguished themselves through quarantine’s unusual circumstances and logistics, and have worked overtime since. ANDY and GRAHAM have worked their way up, become indispensable, and brought new levels of awareness and abilities to our team, these promotions are simply an acknowledgement of what they’ve earned.”

