Smith

KIRBY SMITH joins NASHVILLE-based RISER HOUSE ENTERTAINMENT as Dir. of A&R/Publishing from WINSONGS MUSIC, where she was Creative Dir..

RISER HOUSE ENTERTAINMENT SVP A&R/Publishing BRANDON PERDUE said, "Adding KIRBY to our team was the definition of a no-brainer. We've collaborated on several things over the past few years, and her reputation around town is impeccable. In her short time here, KIRBY has already proven to be an incredible champion for our creatives, and I know she will be a massive part of our continued growth over the next few years."

SMITH said, “I could not be more excited to join the team at RISER HOUSE. JENNIFER JOHNSON and BRANDON PERDUE have done an incredible job growing and developing the publishing and label roster, and I am very grateful to have the opportunity to learn from them. RISER HOUSE is a place of great people and great talent. I am looking forward to representing such an amazing group of both songwriters and artists."

« see more Net News