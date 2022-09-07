October 21st

GRAMMY award-winning British singer and songwriter JOSS STONE will release her first-ever holiday album, MERRY CHRISTMAS, LOVE, out digitally on SEPTEMBER 30th via S-CURVE/HOLLYWOOD RECORDS. A physical CD release will follow on OCTOBER 21st and Vinyl will be available on NOVEMBER 11th.

Inspired by the likes of FRANK SINATRA, NAT KING COLE, BING CROSBY and MICHAEL BUBLE, the album celebrates the holiday season with fifteen classic Christmas tracks including favorites such as “Winter Wonderland”, “Let It Snow”, “Jingle Bells”, “Silent Night” and more, plus two new original songs written by JOSS. The first single from the project to be released is the STEVIE WONDER classic, “What Christmas Means to Me.”

STONE said, “It really puts a smile on my face and makes me think of all the unique things that make CHRISTMAS special to me. Great lyrics by the legend that is STEVIE WONDER. What a fun song to have amongst the wonder and magic of this album.”

Check out the album trailer here.

