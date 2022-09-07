September 26th Debut

The new twice-weekly interview podcast KARA SWISHER will be hosting for VOX MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK and NEW YORK MAGAZINE will be called "ON WITH KARA SWISHER" and will debut SEPTEMBER 26th. The show, to be posted on MONDAYS and THURSDAYS, and SWISHER's exit from THE NEW YORK TIMES to return to VOX were announced in JUNE (NET NEWS 9/6) but no name or details were attached at the time. SWISHER continued to host "PIVOT" with SCOTT GALLOWAY for VOX while working at the TIMES and will continue with that show as well.

“In a sense, ON WITH KARA SWISHER is the show I’ve been working on since I first started podcasting in 2015. It marries some of the best parts of my past interview shows -- the live journalism of RECODE DECODE and SWAY with the voiciness and community aspects of PIVOT,” said SWISHER. “This is an exciting new chapter for me, and I think you’ll be able to hear that in the show.”

« see more Net News