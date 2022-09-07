Clarkson & Gomes (Photos: Dfree/Shutterstock.com)

Artist and talk show host KELLY CLARKSON and SELENA GOMEZ will present awards at tonight's (9/12) 74th Annual EMMY AWARDS. The event will broadcast live from the MICROSOFT THEATER in LOS ANGELES at 5p (PT)/8p (ET). SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE's KENAN THOMPSON will host the event.

Others expected to present are WILL ARNETT, ANGELA BASSETT, VANESSA BAYER, ARIANA DEBOSE, TAYE DIGGS, HANNAH EINBINDER, SELENA GOMEZ, MARISKA HARGITAY, SQUID GAME’S JUNG HO-YEON & LEE JUNG-JAE, JIMMY KIMMEL, DIEGO LUNA, CHRISTOPHER MELONI, SETH MEYERS, AMY POEHLER, MOLLY SHANNON, JEAN SMART, KERRY WASHINGTON and NATALIE ZEA.

Click here for the full list of nominees.

